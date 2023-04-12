Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $60.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,410,465,586 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,021,854 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

