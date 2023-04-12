Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

Research analysts at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

