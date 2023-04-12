Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDRBF. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.