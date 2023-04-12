Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Diversified Energy Co Plc engages in the production and distribution of natural gas and crude oil. It focuses on assets of Appalachian Basin of the United States of America. The company was founded by Robert Russell Hutson Jr. in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.
