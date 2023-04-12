Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a research report on Tuesday.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Energean has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

