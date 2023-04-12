Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.44.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
