Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

