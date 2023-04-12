Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPDKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topdanmark A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

