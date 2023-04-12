Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.
