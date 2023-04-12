Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

