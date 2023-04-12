Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SQZZF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

