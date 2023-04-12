Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Serica Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SQZZF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.
Serica Energy Company Profile
