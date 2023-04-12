L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

