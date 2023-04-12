General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,130.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

