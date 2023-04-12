Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $126,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.