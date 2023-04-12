Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.