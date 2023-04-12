Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Underperform

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.