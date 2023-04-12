Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Underperform

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

