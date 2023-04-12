Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.