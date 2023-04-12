Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

