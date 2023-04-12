Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

