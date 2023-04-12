Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

