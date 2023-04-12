Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.19. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $515.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

