Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.19. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $515.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
