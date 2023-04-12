Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $75.51

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.51, but opened at $73.48. Incyte shares last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 102,254 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Incyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

