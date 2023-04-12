Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $75.51

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.51, but opened at $73.48. Incyte shares last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 102,254 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.
Incyte Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.
In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
