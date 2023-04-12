Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 229,028 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

