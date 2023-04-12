Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.08. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 33,383 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 410,838 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

