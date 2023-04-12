Zacks Research Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

