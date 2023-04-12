Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.73. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 16,289 shares.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

