Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $9,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $8,610,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

