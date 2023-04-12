Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.13 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of COF opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
