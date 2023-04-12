Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.13 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

Shares of COF opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

