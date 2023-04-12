Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PIF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.90 million, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 506.25%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

