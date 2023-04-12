Analysts Offer Predictions for Bone Biologics Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bone Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BBLG opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.