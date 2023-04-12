Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OR opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

