Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.33. Farfetch shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 879,358 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.97.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

