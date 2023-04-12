Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.86. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 183,432 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

