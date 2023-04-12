Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.86. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 183,432 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
