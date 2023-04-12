Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.00. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 74,790 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,831,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,636,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.