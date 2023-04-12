Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$17.08 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$17.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,552.81. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Company insiders own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

