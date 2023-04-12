Analysts Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$351.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

