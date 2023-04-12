FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

