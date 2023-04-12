Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rain Oncology Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Rain Oncology in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

RAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 972,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

