Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

