Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

