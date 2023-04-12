Versor Investments LP Has $823,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 131,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Herc by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,527,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $5,591,975.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,584,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,424,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,079 shares of company stock valued at $67,802,053. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 2.3 %

HRI opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Herc’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

