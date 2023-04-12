Versor Investments LP Has $831,000 Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,876 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

