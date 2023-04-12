Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

