5,531 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5,080.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

