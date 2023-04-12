Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

