Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 368,506 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 319,262 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

