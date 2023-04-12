Versor Investments LP Has $861,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

