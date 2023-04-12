Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

