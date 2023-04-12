Versor Investments LP Invests $905,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

