Versor Investments LP Buys 2,618 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.05.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

