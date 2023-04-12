Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

