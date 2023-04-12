Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

VKQ opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $296,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

